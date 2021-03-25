What to do in Waco: March 25 – 29

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Urinetown Production at Baylor University | March 25-28 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | $10 with Baylor ID | Get your tickets on ShowTix4U for Urinetown: the musical and enjoy this Tony Award-winning satirical performance about greed, class and revolution.

Comedy Night | March 26 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Rogue Studios | $15 | Enjoy a special night of comedy featuring Terry Bluez, John Mann, Alex Berrios, Tripp McNeely and X Sanchez.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors, featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Big Top Vintage Market | March 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | ExtraCo Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Browse 150 small businesses and find unique pieces including boutique clothing, hand-crafted furniture, home decor, food trucks, yard art, jewelry and more.

March Uptown Art Walk | March 27 | 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Avenue | Free | Come support local Waco artists and walk through the local artwork displayed, while enjoying the spring weather.

Light Up the Dark 5k | March 27 | 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $35 | Join Unbound in their annual 5k race to fight human trafficking. There will be a 5k walk or run, kids 1K, food trucks, interactive animal experiences and virtual options.

South 40 Outdoor Expo | March 28 – 29 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | ExtraCo Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Experience the outdoors with an event featuring the South 40 Fishing Trail Championship, BBQ Cookoff and a car show. There will be vendors, seminars, fishing, activities as well as events for children.