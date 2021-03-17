Work hard and finish strong

By George Schroeder | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

We all know we didn’t get a spring break, and we all knew days off this semester would be rare, but I don’t think anyone knew just how hard we would hit the academic wall.

Here is my message to my Baylor family: stay strong.

I came out of quarantine on Monday, March 8. School felt harder than before quarantine. I felt “off” and couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me. School work started to feel more tedious as I slowly crept toward the midterms coming that week.

I began to lose motivation to go to class. I began to lose motivation to do school work. I was droning through my days doing the least I could to simply get through the day.

This week, however, I decided to make a change. It wasn’t easy, but I forced myself to work hard. It sounds simple, but sometimes a slight change in mindset along with the discipline to make it happen can go a long way.

I created a daily schedule for myself. I wrote down everything attainable that I needed to complete within the day and week. I have been pushing myself to finish homework in a timely manner and be as productive as I can be without over-exerting myself.

We are coming up on our ninth week of school and only have five-and-a-half weeks left. When you get to the summer, you’ll want to look back at the hard time you put in to finish well.

It’s not in our strongest moments, but our weakest moments when we can prove to ourselves what we are truly capable of, and often, it is more than we ever thought possible.

It’s working for me, and I know it can work for anyone else. Push yourself. Don’t allow yourself to slip now. If you’re hitting the same academic wall that I am, don’t let it defeat you. Instead, conquer it.

Finish the year well, Bears. It has been a long year and we are almost to the finish line. Finish strong, and finish well.