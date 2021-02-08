Know your Enneagram number

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

Three wing two. Also known as the “achiever” and the “helper.” My Enneagram type is extremely accurate as to how I would describe myself. A success-oriented type that is also driven by people-pleasing. A blessing and a curse.

The Enneagram test is used to explain the nine personality types. The test takes the user through a lengthy list of questions, asking personality, character and situation-based questions. Upon completion, the test will give you one of the nine personality types based on your responses. If you are closely aligned with another type, you can refer to the second highest matched type as your “wing.”

The nine personality types are the reformer, the helper, the achiever, the individualist, the investigator, the loyalist, the enthusiast, the challenger and the peacemaker. Each type gets its name from a generalized summary of the traits that correspond with the personality. As the achiever, the name can be explained as the success-oriented, pragmatic type that is also adaptive, excelling, driven and image-conscious. All true of me to a tee.

The test is widely utilized in society today. You often hear people ask what their Enneagram number is, and honestly, someone’s number can tell you a lot about them. There are even social media accounts dedicated to creatively assigning popular movie or TV show characters to different Enneagram numbers. If you have taken the test, I highly recommend checking some of those out in your free time.

You can take the test for free with a simple Google search, and I recommend you take it several times on different websites to ensure the most accurate results.

Now, you might be asking why would you take all the time to take a silly test that just assigns you a number? To me, the test gives you much more than just a number. The results and the description of the personality types helps to provide some context as to why people act the way they do. If you have a friend that hates conflict and tends to be indecisive, then maybe they are a type nine peacemaker. Maybe you click with certain types of people and you learn you all share the same Enneagram number. The science behind the test is truly remarkable and gives the average person a look into how social science can impact communication.

The Enneagram test reminds me of love languages. When someone tells you their love language, it allows you to better communicate with them and gives you a better grasp on their personality. Many people know their love language, so why not know your Enneagram number as well? The Enneagram test captures so much more about a person than just how they prefer to receive affection.

If you want to be on the right side of the trend, know your Enneagram number. I guarantee you will understand more about communication and how different personalities function. Now, where are my type threes at?