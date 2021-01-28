What to do in Waco: Jan. 29 – Feb. 6

By Ava Dunwoody | Desk Editor

Baylor FitWell Classes | Ongoing | Baylor SLC, 209 Speight Ave | Free | All FitWell classes, except F45, are now free for faculty, staff, students and spouses including yoga, Refit dance, Bear Cycle, kickboxing and more

Alchemy of Light gallery | Ongoing until April 11 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks | Included with museum admission ($7) | Steve Scott, Waco local, photography series is exhibited and includes landscapes and nature from around the globe

Mario Kart Tournament | Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Sign up through CL for location | Free | Compete in Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch to win cool prizes through the Campus Living and Learning Residence Hall Association, personal Switch required

First Monday Canton Flea Market | Jan. 28-31 | Dawn – dusk | 800 1st Monday Ln, Canton, TX 75103 | Credited as the oldest, largest outdoor flea market in America, this event is only open the weekend before the first Monday of each month

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 30 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Monday Night Lights MTB Rides | Feb. 1 | 7:15 p.m. | 112 Mary Ave. Ste 1 | Free | Meet at the Bicycle World shop and join a night ride to Cameron Park, lights required

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival Drive-in Movies | Feb. 4-6 | 7 p.m. | Location varies, see website wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com/drive-in | Free | Watch student films, animations and feature films at local churches from the comfort of your car. See website for what’s playing