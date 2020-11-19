Lariat TV News Today, how to prevent break-ins, LTVN fall semester favorites, Tristian Clark retiring

In this week’s edition of Lariat TV News Today, we share tips on how to prevent burglaries during winter break and hear from local and university officials regarding students coming back to Waco. We also feature our favorite stories from the semester, and reveal behind the scenes details from each LTVN reporter. Lastly, we talk to basketball star Tristian Clark about his retirement decision. All of this and more in this final newscast of the semester!
