Column: Essential buys for sweater weather

By Caroline Yablon | Contributor

The count down to sweater weather is upon us — I mean, what is fall fashion without funky and cozy sweaters?

Since we live in Texas, we have not been able to strut the streets in them quite just yet, but by Thanksgiving, colder weather will be here to stay and we can finally get some use out of them — at least one can hope. Here are some seater ideas that you can throw on when it finally stops being 80 degrees.

$75 Cashmere sweater

When you think of cashmere, a thought bubble of “$$$$$” probably pops up in your mind. But pop that bubble, because now, designers have launched affordable cashmere options for the everyday consumer, and Naadam is one of them.

Naadam are known for their $75 cashmere sweater that comes in 15 colors. If you are in the market to invest in a few staples this season, this sweater is a good option to consider. If you are still apprehensive, just ask the 50k people who have given it a 5-star rating what they think.

Cropped Cardigan Sweaters

Cropped cardigan sweaters are a buzzing trend this season. From cashmere to knit, balloon sleeve to a padded shoulder, designers have come up with an overflowing amount of different styles of the cropped cardigan sweater this season. Below are a few of my favorites.

Nothing screams pinker than this sweater, and it’s the quintessential sweater to wear on Wednesdays (if you haven’t watched the iconic film “Mean Girls” then you won’t get the reference.)

For inspiration, I have styled this sweater with an $8 high-neck tank from Target. To make the pink pop, even more, I paired the sweater with a medium wash high-waisted jean; and to elevate this casual outfit, I paired it with a fun fashion sneaker.

A similar and more sustainable approach to the sweater from Anthropologie is this sweater from Everlane. It’s the perfect sweater to throw on with some high-waisted jeans or even a midi-skirt.

Statement Sweaters

Talk about a party sweater. This multi-color striped sweater from Anthropologie truly makes a statement. What I love about sweaters like this one is that it makes styling so effortless because you can simply just throw one on with a pair of pants or a skirt, and a cute pair of shoes and you’re set for the day or holiday party.



For inspiration, I tucked in this sweater with black mom jeans and paired it with a pair of black sock-booties.

Cropped Sweatshirt

I have become a sucker for cropped sweatshirts to throw on with leggings when I don’t want to get dressed up but also don’t want to look under-dressed. This one from ALO is my favorite this season. I own this sweatshirt in lavender purple, a trendy color right now, and have gotten so many compliments. Believe it or not, when I was checking out at Nordstrom, the salesperson said they had just put them out that morning and are almost sold out.



Before we know it, it’s going to be 40 and we will be wishing it’s still 80. But at least it will be sweater weather.