Column: Three fall fashion trends to add to your wardrobe

By Caroline Yablon | Contributor

I still can’t believe we have made it to fall already, but here we are.

I have always loved fall fashion, and it makes me excited to pack up my summer clothes for a while and start wearing my favorite sweaters and colder weather attire as the temperature slowly but surely dwinds. This fall there are a lot of fun trends to rock so I have given you three to check out: puff sleeves, leather and shoulder pads.

EVERYTHING LEATHER

I have always been a firm believer that everyone needs a leather jacket or a pair of leather pants in their closet. I have a pair of stellar gaucho leather pants with studs on them and look for every opportunity to wear them – sadly, I’m not very successful – so the fact that leather is a big fashion trend this season gets me hyped. I have seen a lot of leather pants, dresses, tops and even hair accessories for the fall/winter season.

Here are a few that I think anyone can rock this season:

These pants are edgy but subtle enough to wear casually. I would style them with a white or black tee tucked in, along with a jacket and platform sneakers, or pair them with a fun sweater. You can even style these pants in a business professional manner with a white button-down tucked in, a black blazer, and some mules.

I love a good leather legging, I think they are a perfect alternative to jeans. With an oversized sweater and some fun fashion sneakers, you are set for the occasion.

This leather top will be the focal point of your look, so pair it with some high-waisted black jeans and either some fashion sneakers or booties and you are set for a night out with friends.

Leather headbands can be the perfect accessory to add a little bit of spunk to a simple outfit.

PUFF SLEEVES

Balloon sleeve tops can make the perfect statement piece to any outfit. They also make for the perfect party top. Here are some that I love this season:

This is a classic and crisp top that can be dressed up for the office with some dress pants or skirt or dressed down with some jeans or jean shorts.

The balloon sleeves with cuffs take this basic sweater and gives it an edge. If you like to pull the edgy vibe every once in and awhile, then pair this black sweater with some black jeans tucked in with some black boots.

I love how this top contrasts the balloon sleeve with the cold shoulder vibe- it for sure is a statement top that can be dressed up or down with some jeans and fashion sneakers.

THE SOPHISTICATED SHOULDER PADS

Believe it or not, shoulder pads were originally created for men in 1877 as football padding, but they have evolved into an exaggerated shoulder silhouette for women since the ’40s and much more so in the ’80s.

Shoulder pads continue to be a fashion statement this season. Designers like Zara have incorporated them in so many different ways from muscle tees to sweaters to dresses, it’s like shoulder pad galore over there. Here are a few shoulder pad essentials for the fall season:

Throw this sweater on with some high-waisted jeans and fashion sneakers and call it a day.





Throw on a jean or leather jacket with this dress and some Dr Martens or converse and you are good to go.

Add some spice to your wardrobe with this animal print dress. It is a little out there, but with the right occasion to wear it to, you will be looking fashion-forward.

This blouse tucked in with some black or dark wash jeans is the perfect going out outfit – it gives you enough sophistication without overdoing it. This is also a great top to pair with business pants or a skirt for a fashionable business look.