The Band is Back in Town

Tim Longoria | Broadcast Reporter

There’s nothing that “Sweet Caroline” or “Land of a Thousand Dances” can’t fix.

While many people are wondering how fun football games will be with so many restrictions, the fans and the players will have the aid of the Baylor Golden Wave Marching Band to lift their spirits.

Everyone, especially in Texas, knows how vital the band is to the energy of football games. One song is all it takes to hype up the crowd, team and everyone else watching.

The Baylor Golden Wave Marching Band has taken this opportunity very seriously as they have been waiting for a chance to perform to the best of their ability.

“We’ve done a halftime show and recorded it. It will be played on the big screen [of McLane Stadium],” Dr. Isaiah Odajima, Baylor Director of Athletic Bands, said.

Even though the halftime performance won’t be done directly on the field, the prerecorded video hopes to give the same excitement and energy.

The students are also ready to support the few band members in the stands because it’s just as important to them to have the sound that will carry the liveliness of the game.

The Baylor community is extremely thankful for all that the band department is doing in order to make the performances as safe as they can be and not endangering the students who participate.