What to do in Waco: Dec. 3 – 5

Tuesday

World Cinema Series: (Ash Is Purest White) Film Screening | 6 p.m. | Bennett Auditorium, 1420 S. 7th St. | Free

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20

Wednesday

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Baylor Singing Seniors present “Sing We Now of Jesus” | 4 p.m. | First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave. | Free

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20

McLennan Community College’s Highlander Holiday Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive | Free