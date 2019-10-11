Recently opened eateries expand their options

By Madalyn Watson | Print Managing Editor

Revival Eastside Eatery

After opening their doors this summer, Revival Eastside Eatery tied for 2nd place with Harvest on 25th for Waco’s Best New Restaurant in the Wacoan and has expanded their hours.

“We’ve started to expand hours, so we’re open all day on Friday and Saturday, from 11 to 9, and we’re still just doing lunch Tuesday through Thursday,” said co-owner Danielle Young.

Their new, signature burger, the Golden Calf, has just been released and is composed of Beef patty (Certified Hereford Beef), caramelized balsamic onions, whipped herb goat cheese, lemon garlic aioli, arugula and a brioche bun.

Although their official menu includes several sandwiches, salads and a build your own burger option, they also serve special, experimental meals for limited periods of time.

“We have our set menu, but then we like to be creative and it’s a way to let our staff kind of shine through and show a little bit of their personality,” Young said, “We let some of the back of house come up with recipes.”

Foodies can try the new signature burger at 704 Elm Ave.





Fabled Bookshop & Cafe

After their official grand opening on Oct. 5, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe added food in addition their drink and coffee menu for bookworms to enjoy as they devour their libraries of books, collected with the Waco community in mind.

“We want to be a sanctuary or a haven for people who love to read or who are not yet readers,” Kimberly Batson, one of the co-owners of Fabled said in a previous interview with the Baylor Lariat.

According to a recent post on their Instagram, they now serve Old Toby’s BLT, Elevenses Quiche, Mr. McGregor’s Garden Salad, Maple Granola + Yogurt and the Turkey Cranberry Toastie Lunch until 3 p.m. every day.

“Books and coffee. I mean, that’s a match made in heaven,” Batson said.

Avid readers can get lost in the cafe and bookshop between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The local hot spot is located on 215 South 4th Street.