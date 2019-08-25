We want to hear your voice to better ours

Taylor Wolf | Editor-in-Chief

Dear Readers,

I’m so excited to welcome you back home! Thank you for tuning in to the Lariat.

Every single member of our team is passionate about this craft and works diligently – often more than we should – to ensure the Baylor and Waco community stays informed, engaged and aware.

Last year, Baylor Student Media won over 180 awards. While I couldn’t be prouder and expect to see a continuation this quality in our work, I also want to focus on readership engagement this year. The staff wants to get to know you guys and improve upon sharing your voices and perspectives.

So, pick up the paper! Submit Lariat Letters! Watch LTVN! Engage with us through social media! Come join us on campus when we have events (that almost always have free stuff), and reach out to an editor if you’ve enjoyed their content. What do you want to see more of? Let us know what news is important to you.

Get to know us! We want to get to know you. Our job is to serve the community; and even as full-time students, we do our absolute best to do so, daily.

Best of luck with the semester, Bears!