What to do in Waco: Aug. 26 – 31

By Preston Gossett | Arts & Life Editor



Saturday, August 24

Yoga and Granola | 8 – 9 a.m. | Milo All Day Patio | $15 Ticket | Pop-up yoga class with yoga extraordinaire Bonnie Finch. Join in for an hour class followed by a yogurt bar with fresh ingredients to build your own bowl.

Meditation Workshop | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Studio Waco | $25 for Members, $35 for Non-Members | Meditation has been shown to help improve your physical and emotional well-being; come learn how to combat stress and tension with this time-tested practice.

24th Annual Margarita and Salsa Festival | 6 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | $30 General Admission (Advance) or $35 General Admission (Day of Show) | Get ready to dance and sing the night away with Shinyribs, William Clark Green, Waco native Wade Bowen, and Josh Abbott Band.

Star Party in the Park | 8 – 10 p.m. | Lake Whitney State Park | $5 Park Entry Fee | Meet at the picnic area across from the Recreation Hall to see the moon and stars with a retired astronomer ranger of the National Park Service.

Braydon Zink and his band @ Smiley’s | 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. | Smiley’s Country Club | Meet at the picnic area across from the Recreation Hall to see the moon and stars with a retired astronomer ranger of the National Park Service.

Sunday, August 25

Floating Mercado | 1 – 5 p.m. | CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce | FREE | Explore a one-day market with food, drinks, and culture, and shop the crafts from local artists.

Monday, August 26

Cake in the SUB | noon – 2 p.m. | SUB | FREE | Ring in the new year with some free sweet treats provided by Delta Sigma Theta.

Tuesday, August 27

Dr Pepper Hour | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | Partake in the long-standing tradition of socializing, Dr Pepper float in hand.

American Idol Auditions | All Day | Waco Convention Center | Want to be the next American Idol? Join them for their open “Bus Tour” auditions!

Friday, August 30

Late Night | 8 – 11 p.m. | Moody Library, Bill Daniel Student Center, McLane Student Life Center, Bobo Spiritual Life Center, Russell Gymnasium | Over 225 student organizations open booths with free food, live music, games and other activities.

Saturday, August 31

Football: Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin | 6 – 10 p.m. | McLane Stadium | Price Varies, Check Website | Support the Bears as they kick off the 2019 season vs. Stephen F. Austin!

Tough on Friday’s | 8:30 – 11:00 p.m. | Nexus Esports | $20 | The band will be rolling out their brand new originals as well as some old favs with Alex Owens opening. All tickets will include an autographed show poster from Tough On Fridays and a photo opportunity with the band!