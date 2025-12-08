A&L Tunesday: Dec. 9

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

We’re keeping it moody and mellow for Tunesday this finals week. Just find your study zen, put on the headphones and hit play on these underground weekend releases from Charlotte Day Wilson, spilltab and Mother Soki. You got this.

“Highroad” by Charlotte Day Wilson (Dec. 3)

Strong, soulful piano chords mix with Charlotte Day Wilson’s low, melodic vocals in her latest single, “High Road.” Known best for her featured song, “Work,” in the Season 1 soundtrack of HBO’s “Euphoria,” this Canadian R&B singer has continued to make music through the years, producing piano-ridden melodies and electronic dance hits.

If you’re looking for a new artist to integrate into your music taste that sounds a little different from the generic tunes found on regular radio these days, try Wilson on for size.

“Paranoia” by spilltab, boylife (Dec. 3)

A deep, resonating bass dances throughout synthy melodies in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh in spill tab and boylife’s single, “Paranoia.” The voices of this experimental, indie duet were a match made in heaven in this song about messy dating behavior, fear of commitment and the desire for freedom, all while an undying need for connection lingers.

If you’re looking to hear more from spill tab, her next album, “AngieAngieAngie,” comes out Feb. 18.

“Bygones” by Mother Soki (Dec. 5)

This rising dream pop artist hailing from Minneapolis initially hit it off with listeners with her top song, “Rivet Gun.” Now we have what I believe will become a new fan favorite, “Bygones.”

Released in a brief, five-song EP, “Fantasy,” Mother Soki personifies the love child of whimsical legends like Enya, Ethel Cain and Imogen Heap — mixing almost indecipherable drawn-out lyrics with synths and low, bellowing industrial sounds to create a dark and ethereal listening atmosphere.