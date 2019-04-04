What to do in Waco: April 5 – 6

Friday, April 5

First Friday Waco | 6 – 9 p.m. | Several businesses in the downtown area participate in the event with extended hours, special events, deals and more.

Texas Appaloosa Horse Show Bluebonnet Circuit | 9 a.m. | Extraco Events Center | Free | The show will feature a variety of events for horses and riders to compete in.

“Reverie and Contemplation” exhibit — Deborah Reed-Propst | 4 – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Gallery | Free | The exhibit is opening Friday with a live Spanish guitar performance by Frank Exum.

Engrained – woodworking exhibit | 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | Free

Free night hikes at Lake Waco Wetlands | 7:30 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center | Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead the hike.

Opera Scenes – Baylor Opera Theater | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall | Free | The group will perform the act Saturday night, as well.

“Mnemonic” – Baylor Theater | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | $20 | The play tells the story of a group of tourists who come across a frozen body.

Saturday, April 6

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | Many local businesses and vendors set up booths to sell a variety of goods.

“Mnemonic” – Baylor Theatre | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | $20