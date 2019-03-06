Magnolia coffee shop will do more good than harm

By Caroline Yablon | Copy Editor

Nearly 30,000 Magnolia fans travel to Waco each week from all over the country and world to explore the Disneyland of home goods and southern foods of Magnolia at the Silos and Magnolia Table. But wait, there’s more. In recent days, Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano announced that there is going to be an additional business added to the mix: a coffee shop.

“I can confirm that we will be breaking ground on our newest project, a coffee shop, early next month — our tentative plan is to open by year’s end,” Marsicano told People Magazine. “An official name for the coffee shop has not yet been announced, but we’re excited to share more details in the coming weeks!”

The coffee shop will reside in the former Waco CrossFit building near Magnolia Market at the Silos and offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas at the shop, with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating, according to a Waco Tribune-Herald article.

I have heard many mixed opinions about the opening of the coffee shop, some are for it and stoked for it to open, while others think Magnolia is taking it too far. One of the reasons against it is that it will take away from the other local coffee shops around the corner.

At first, I was a little apprehensive myself because I thought that the opening of a Magnolia coffee shop would indeed take away business from local coffee shops like Common Grounds or Dichotomy that not only thrive on Waco natives’ business, but tourists’, too. But then I got to thinking its not a terrible idea. First of all, we live in a capitalist society where we get the freedom to be in control of the growth of our businesses, therefore we can’t get upset with a business who wants to grow it even further. In addition, just because a tourist decides to go get a cup of coffee at Magnolia does not mean that they won’t bother exploring other places to dine and grab a cup of coffee. I feel like a lot of tourists that travel to Waco don’t just stop at Magnolia and leave, they explore other Waco business as well.

On another positive note, by Magnolia’s new coffee shop venture, more job opportunities will be created, as well as more revenue, which then helps their business grow even further to be able to give back even more to the Waco community.

For those who don’t know, the Gaines have started the “Magnolia Foundation,” which is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that directs 100 percent of public donations to support mission initiatives. The foundation exists to “Do Good Work That Matters.”

“Through Magnolia Foundation, we seek to provide restoration to the most vulnerable children and families, focusing our efforts in four specific areas: orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration,” the Magnolia Foundation website explains.

I admire Magnolia’s desire to capitalize on its business opportunities, while at the same time, using its platform to give back to the local community.