What to do in Waco: Feb. 12-14

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Baylor Jazz Ensemble | Jones Concert Hall | 7:30 p.m. | Free| Come listen to the Baylor Jazz Ensemble perform the music it’s prepared this far in the semester.

Peter and the Starcatcher | Jones Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $17 | Come see the opening Baylor Theatre’s first show this semester.

Open mic night at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill | 8 – 9 p.m. | The local venue will host its weekly mic night. Slots are given on a first-come, first served basis.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Christian Writers Workshop | First Baptist Church | 6-7:30 p.m. | Free | The group will have seven more Wednesday night meetings.

Therapy Dogs | Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center | 2-3:30 p.m. | The BARC will host dogs therapy dogs from Angel Paws. All are welcome to attend.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8-10 p.m. | Free | The local coffee shop will host its weekly event. All are welcome to perform. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Peter and the Starcatcher | Jones Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $17

Thursday, Feb. 14

Moulin Rouge shadowcast | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | 7 p.m. | $10 | The cast will perform on stage in front of a showing of the film.