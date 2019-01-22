What to do in Waco: Jan. 23-24

Wednesday, Jan. 23

The Neoclassical Gaze | Martin Museum of Art | Free | The Martin Museum is opening a new exhibit featuring a series of early nineteenth-century engravings of Greek and Roman sculptures.

Touch of Red | Cultivate 7twelve | Wednesday – Friday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | The exhibit features small works of art by the Professional Artists of Central Texas. Most pieces are for sale.

Common Grounds Open Mic Night | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly open mic night with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Distinguished Artist Series: Third Coast Percussion | 7 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | The Grammy-winning quartet of percussionists are based in Chicago. The ensemble has since traveled the globe sharing their passion for percussion.