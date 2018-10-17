What to do in Waco: Oct. 18 – 21

Thursday, Oct. 18

Silobration | 9 – 12 a.m. | Magnolia Market | Chip and Joanna will host their annual event with vendor booths lining the surrounding streets with a variety of goods.

Friday, Oct. 19

Genealogy Event | 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | West Waco Library and Genealogy Center | The free event is come-and-go and will feature professions to teach attendees how to research family genealogy.

Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses | 8 p.m. | Interstate 35, Exit 345 | $22 per ticket | The site features several haunted houses and various entertainment each night.

‘‘Rocky Horror Picture Show” Screening with Waco Warp Shadowcast | 9 p.m. | Brazos Theatre | $13 student tickets | The theater will host several performances of the cult show during the weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse | The weekly event will take place this Saturday, featuring a variety of vendors and businesses selling a wide variety of goods.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Cameron Park blowout Mountain Biking Race | 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Redwood Shelter | The Bear Mountain is hosting this event. Registration has passed but all are welcome to attend to watch the event.