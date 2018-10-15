What to do in Waco: Oct. 16 – 17

Tuesday Oct. 16

“Climate Refugees” Screening | 6 – 9 p.m. | Papa Rollo’s | The Waco Friends of Peace and Climate are hosting a free screening of this documentary about humans that have been displaced due to environmental disasters.

Baylor Concert Choir and Bella Voce Performance | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | The two choral groups will perform to showcase the music they’ve rehearsed this far in the semester.

Dr Pepper Hour | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Student Union will host the weekly event, offering free Dr Pepper floats.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Common Grounds Open Mic Night | 8 – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds backyard stage | The coffee shop will host its weekly open mic night. All are welcome to perform. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Professional Development Event | 6 p.m. | Baylor Sciences Building, Room D114 | Active Minds is hosting the event to share information about the behavioral and mental health and address tips and tricks to get into the fields.

Sing Alliance Interest Meeting | 5:30 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center, Claypool Room | Students from the Sing Alliance will be sharing information about the group.