What to do in Waco this week: Aug 22-25

Thursday, August 23



Heart of Texas Farmers Market: The market is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the end of the month. | 4601 Bosque Blvd.

“Piano Man” Russell Boyd: Russell Boyd will be performing at The Backyard in downtown Waco. Admission is free. | 511 S. 8th St.

Friday, August 24

Late Night: New students have the chance to meet representatives from 225 student organizations and learn how to get involved. Booths will be set up in the Bill Daniels Student Center, Bobo Spiritual Life Center, Moody Library, Russell Gym and McLane Student Life Center. There will be free food, games, prizes and more. The event will run from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Waco Poets Society Open Mic Night: The Waco Poets Society, a group committed to curating the written and spoken-word arts, will be holding an open mic night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cultivate 712. Admission is free. | 712 Austin Ave.

Saturday, August 25

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market: On Saturday mornings, the farmers market takes place in the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot. Attendees can walk from booth to booth to find fresh produce, breads, cheeses, crepes, home products and more. Admission is free. | 400 S. University Parks Drive

23rd Annual Margarita and Salsa Festival: The annual festival is back and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. with 6:00 p.m., music at 7:00 p.m. and the margarita and salsa contest from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will come to a close at This year’s festival features performers John Baumann, Aaron Watson and Gary Allan. Tickets are $31 in advance and $36 on the day of the event. | 4601 Bosque Blvd.

First Step Service Day: Baylor Community Engagement and Service is hosting its first service event of the year. From assembling care kits for the homeless to cleaning up the river in kayaks, students will be able to experience Baylor’s longstanding tradition of community service. Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. in the SUB Bowl and the event runs until 1:00 p.m. | SUB Bowl

Sundown Session: Student Activities hosts weekly events for student in the Bill Daniels Student Center on Friday and Saturday nights. This Saturday night, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., there will be blacklight bowling, movie showings of Ocean’s 8 and Steel City Pops. Admission and activities are free. | Bill Daniels Student Center