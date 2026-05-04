The voice of graduation: Meet the professor who announces names

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Meet Sam Henderson, assistant professor of theater and film, who serves as the reader that announces names during graduation. His voice has swept graduates across the commencement stage using his skills as an accomplished actor and professor since 2021.

While his contributions to Baylor span multiple departments, his role in the commencement ceremonies is fundamental to the success of every graduation.

Q: How did you find yourself at Baylor?

Henderson: “This could be a twofold answer since I was an undergraduate at Baylor as well. But as a professor, it was a mix of serendipity and the Lord meeting me when I needed it the most.”

Q: How did you land your role as the graduation announcer?

Henderson: “The previous announcer, I believe his name is Louis, retired from the position right before the COVID pandemic in 2020. Of course, that was also the year we did not have a traditional ‘walking’ ceremony.

The following year, the university wanted to combine ceremonies so that both the previous year’s graduates and the class of 2021 could walk. It was three days’ worth of ceremonies outside in McLane Stadium.

As one can imagine, this was going to be a tall order for a reader. So, one of two things must be true: they thought my performance background made me a good replacement, or I’m a sucker — probably both.”

Q: How does the role compare to acting?

Henderson: “There are quite a few similarities. I have a ‘script,’ and even with a mic, I still need to project. It also requires a certain amount of stamina that I associate with performing long speeches on stage. However, the greatest similarity is that I have to pretend that what I’m saying is right.”

Q: What’s your favorite memory from being the graduate announcer?

Henderson: “Every year, two things get me pretty emotional, and I’ve had to learn how to work through them. One I can say is truly a favorite — when I announce a student I’ve had. It’s such an incredible full circle moment.

The second I wouldn’t necessarily call a ‘favorite,’ but it’s deeply meaningful: announcing a posthumous degree and watching a family walk the stage. It gets me every time. Not every university does this, and it’s one of the many things that make Baylor special.”

Q: What’s an unexpected complication of the job?

Henderson: “Probably pacing. I really try to maintain a quick but deferential pace for every name. Absolutely no one is at graduation for the “reader,” but I believe every name deserves its moment — just not a long one.

This is occasionally disrupted by dancing, cheering or other unexpected interruptions, or when I get a bit emotional during the moments I mentioned.”

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

Henderson: “‘Midnight Cowboy.'”

Q: What actor inspires you most as both an actor and graduation announcer?

Henderson: “I have so many inspirations. If I reach way back, the reason I wanted to study acting was because of Laurence Olivier and Sidney Poitier.

Yes, I’m old. I certainly have a long way to go before I reach their heights, but hopefully I’m getting a little closer to being a slightly more than serviceable ‘reader.'”