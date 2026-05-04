How this first-generation student found her identity at Baylor

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

Centerton, Ark., senior Gracie Lawhon is graduating with her bachelor’s in biology; however, unlike the majority of students, she is the first in her family to graduate. She currently serves as the student outreach specialist for the student organization First in Line and is a Trailblazer Scholar.

She first became involved with the student organization as a First in Line Success Academy (FILSA) Scholar her freshman year, where she quickly found a lifelong community.

“I wanted to pour back into the system that poured into me,” Lawhon said. “I served as a peer leader to first-year FILSA scholars for two years. In my final year, I am the First in Line student worker, where I support programming efforts for our student leaders and scholars.”

After graduation, she will pursue an master’s in clinical rehabilitation counseling at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with the hope of becoming a vocational rehabilitation counselor for blind and visually impaired youth.

Lawhon said she would not be where she is today without her faith and family.

“My mom has been a single mother to my younger brother and I for half of our lives,” Lawhon said. “She worked any chance she could for us, supporting every dream we voiced. Her mentality was ‘How can we make this happen’ instead of saying no. Despite any financial obstacles or distance, she has always encouraged me to explore new places and step outside of my comfort zone.”

For Lawhon, stepping out of her comfort zone has led her to Baylor and helped implement future plans for grad school.

“Gracie’s family has been her anchor over the past four years,” Neches senior Cara Greve, Lawhon’s best friend, said. “I’ve seen them uplift her, encourage her and bring her a sense of peace and reassurance. From their daily sweet phone calls to their surprise visits, their support has motivated her to keep going even when things felt impossible.”

Lawhon’s brother, Nash, is also incredibly proud of his sister for working so hard to get into her dream grad school.

Nash said that being in college at the same time as his sister has allowed them to become incredibly close.

“As we both navigate college life while being seven hours apart, I am super glad to have such a loving and amazing sister like Gracie,” Nash said.

First-generation students are generally subject to many assumptions and stereotypes. One that Lawhon has proven wrong is the assumption that first-generation students fall under one demographic and are “at-risk” in academic settings.

“When coming to college, I struggled with my identity as a first-generation student,” Lawhon said. “My life did not look like the life of my peers. I was adopted from China when I was 11 months old into a white family from southern Arkansas. Few people had similar experiences with me, especially any related to racial or ethnic identity.”

Lawhon said there were times she didn’t believe she earned the “first-generation” title, her struggle with identity reaching beyond imposter syndrome.

“I learned that the experience of first-generation students is just one experience of many,” Lawhon said. “Each should be respected and valued, and my story is a testament to that truth. I’ve met a lot of first-generation students during my time at Baylor, and one thing is for sure: first-generation students are anything but ‘at-risk.’ We are resilient, driven and compassionate.”

Finding community at Baylor was fundamental to helping Lawhon form her identity in Christ.

“Before coming to Baylor, I knew a lot about God,” Lawhon said. “My dad was a Baptist pastor, so I did all the things that came with that. However, it became a religious routine rather than a loving relationship with the Lord. It wasn’t until I got plugged into community with Highland Baptist Church that I really understood what it meant to be a child of God.”

Lawhon elaborated that all incoming first-generation students at Baylor should focus on finding their own identity and confidence.

“Give yourself grace and flexibility in your plans,” Lawhon said. “The goals you have going in may not be the goals you have going out, and that is perfectly okay. Your path is unique to you. Yes, the people in the room around you are qualified, but don’t forget that you are also in that room for a reason. Your story deserves to be heard like anyone else’s.”