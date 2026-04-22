The rise of BYX: Fraternity achieves biggest recruiting year

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Fresh off a first-place Sing win and recruiting 28 new members, nearly doubling its membership within one semester, Beta Upsilon Chi is gaining momentum and drawing attention across Baylor’s campus.

Brothers Under Christ, also known as Beta Upsilon Chi, is a Christian fraternity on Baylor’s campus, and this year, it drew more eyes than ever. In spring 2025, the fraternity inducted 11 new members. This spring, 28 members joined the fraternity, including Thornton, Colo., freshman Tyler Elmore.

“There is a shift towards wanting this fully integrated Christian life, like, to bring your relationship with God into more than just the church, but into your school and education and into your social interaction,” Elmore said.

Many recruits said that they felt drawn to the idea of Brothers Under Christ, doing life together under a Christ-centered lens. BYX President Robert Gulley, a senior from San Antonio, said that a big reason he chose BYX was that the recruitment process felt far more intentional than what he ever expected.

“The entire process for BYX was questions like, ‘How does God work in your life? Tell me about your faith, why are you saved and what’s your salvation like?’” Gulley said. “I haven’t had people want my heart rather than what I have to offer.”

When looking for future recruits, the men of BYX hope to continue their growth without sacrificing their organization’s values. Gulley said there are three things they look for in potential new members: a love of God, a desire to support each other and a desire to be a part of a social fraternity.

“You just got to kick that intentionality into high gear because you do have to put in more effort to actually know and love and care about the people around you when you start growing in numbers,” Gulley said.

This mutual selection process brought together men from diverse backgrounds at various points in their faith journeys. However, they are all united under a desire to grow in their relationship with Christ. Argyle freshman Micah Gassaway said he had heard about BYX before arriving on campus and after meeting some of the guys, he knew he had found the right fit.

“If you’re looking for what a fraternity actually is, like what it’s intentionally supposed to be … it is supposed to be a brotherhood of guys building each other up and making each other better — I feel like that truly is what BYX is,” Gassaway said.

Members said that emphasis on community extends far beyond internal relations. At each of their events, they make an effort to reiterate what their organization stands for and the purpose it seeks to fulfill.

“The recent parties we’ve had have been successfully advertised, and there’s been good attendance and we’ve been capitalizing on that, using it as opportunities, not only to share the fun parts of the fraternity, but at every event we have someone talk about the personal relationship with Christ that comes with it,” Elmore said.