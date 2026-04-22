Baylor lands Yale transfer Isaac Celiscar

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Second Team All-Ivy League transfer forward Isaac Celiscar has committed to Baylor, he announced Wednesday. The former Yale forward will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Celiscar, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 210-pounds, is a powerful forward with blossoming shooting touch. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 57.3/40.7/79.8 shooting splits.

His 3-point shooting, much improved from his freshman season, remains a question mark. Celiscar shot 26.9% on 0.9 attempts per game in 2024-25, then jumped to 40.7% shooting on 1.9 attempts per game in 2025-26.

Celiscar is the Bears’ third transfer addition this offseason, joining Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr. and Penn State guard Kayden Mingo.

On the heels of seven straight Ivy League titles, Yale has now lost multiple starters to the portal, including Celiscar and center Samson Aletan, who played with the Bears in the FISU World University Games this summer.

“It’s different, it’s not what we signed up for,” Yale head coach James Jones told WTNH. “It’s still great and we have to wait it [out]. We have to find a way to make it continue to be great. But it’s not a lot of fun with everything that we have to do all the time. So, it is what it is and we’ll keep putting our heads down and keep trying to win.”

Baylor announced Wednesday that seven players would be returning to the roster for 2026-27, the most since 2022-23 (eight). The Bears will continue to reload in the portal over the coming weeks.