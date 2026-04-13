Sison Tacos introduces run club for Waco community

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Edgar Gomez, owner of Sison Tacos, has created a running club for the Waco community. While the restaurant is known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, the club began as a way for Gomez to stay active while enjoying the company of his friends.

Gomez said he always planned to add more under the Sison umbrella, but a run club was not the first idea that came to his mind.

“We’re always wanting to bring more to the community, I thought I might as well try running, or else I’ll just go to sleep after the day’s over,” Gomez said.

Information about meetups can be found on the company’s Instagram or Facebook pages. Due to its recent introduction, the club is still figuring out a schedule, with potential meets occurring every weekend starting in May.

While he might be the founder of the club, Gomez himself is a newcomer to the running scene, proving that the group welcomes anybody looking to push themselves, no matter their skill level.

“I’m clocking in at least 12 to 14-hour shifts,” Gomez said. “I’m always on my feet, so the running has really helped me keep going throughout the day. I feel much more energetic.”

Gomez said the club’s main priority is improving both individually and as a group.

Burnet freshman David Jones does fitness in his free time and said he thinks the Sison Tacos run club is an exciting way to get people active.

“It’s a great way to bring people together, I mean, most people like tacos,” Jones said. “It encourages community and health. They’re building up each other, creating an environment that no one’s being judged.”

The run club was created in March and has met multiple times since then. They’ve done locations like the Cameron Park River Trail, a 4-mile nature run that is safe for any runner.

Their Linktree features more information about anything involving Sison Tacos. Gomez said they’re going to grow from here, with talks of additional activities.