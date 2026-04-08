Kottage brings Korean corn dogs, fried chicken to Waco

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Kottage, a new Korean fried chicken spot in Waco, is rooted in a mix of personal experience, faith and a desire to bring more Korean food into the city. Owned by Ezra and Ellie Sohn, the restaurant is housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building.

Kottage opened on March 6 and is already gaining traction, even hours limited to Friday and Saturday nights. The restaurant is located at 725 Sun Valley Blvd. and open from 5-9 p.m.

“I was going through a difficult time with my back, and I couldn’t do a whole lot, and I wasn’t working,” Ezra said. “I’d be making meals for my wife during the day while she’s working, and I was wondering if doing something like that could be better for me.”

That experience led him to think more deeply about how food can impact people’s lives.

“I was reading in 1 Kings 19,” Ezra said. “There’s a story in the Bible about Elijah. He gets super burnt out, and he’s like, ‘Take my life,’ and God gives him food, and it really encourages him.”

In addition, the couple saw an opportunity to introduce something new to the local community.

“I’ve always wanted more Korean representation in the diverse culinary scene here,” Ezra said. “It made me think people would really enjoy Korean food.”

Finding a location took time, but the couple said the process ultimately came together in an unexpected way.

“I remember there was this one location in Lorena, and we thought that was going to be the location,” Ellie said. “One day, Ezra was in prayer, and he felt like the Lord was telling him, ‘Hey, go here.’”

Since opening, Kottage has received consistent community support.

“It’s been amazing,” Ellie said. “I think there’s families and chefs who come every time we’re open. We just didn’t expect the community to support us this much.”

The menu features Korean fried chicken and Korean corn dogs, with an emphasis on both flavor and quality ingredients. For the Sohns, the goal is to create an experience that feels approachable and enjoyable.

“We’re not trying to be corporate or commercial,” Ezra said. “We’re just trying to be fun here.”

The name itself reflects that intention.

“It all started from home,” Ellie said. “We want people to feel like it’s home … We want people to feel warmth and coziness, but when they come to Kottage, it’s also fun and playful.”

As first-time restaurant owners, the couple said they had to adapt quickly, especially given the limited kitchen space and equipment.

“We weren’t really like, ‘Oh, we can’t do this at all,’” Ellie said. “It was just more like, ‘Oh, here’s a bump, but I think we’ve got this.’”

For now, Kottage is only open two nights a week, but the Sohns are already looking ahead.

“We are going to take steps to see if we can find another, bigger kitchen or a bigger space,” Ellie said. “I hope that we can have a brick and mortar so people can come in and dine in and have their food while it’s still fresh out of the fryer.”

Looking forward, Ezra said he hopes to continue expanding both the business and the community’s exposure to Korean cuisine.

“I want more folks in Waco to try more Korean food,” Ezra said. “I want to keep sharing as many new flavors and new menu items as Waco will have.”