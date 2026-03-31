Lariat Letter: Rebuttal against the Editorial Opposing TPUSA’s Tour to Baylor

By Julia Tardy | Guest Contributor, Class of 2026

Dear Editor,

As a Baylor student and a member of the university’s Turning Point USA chapter, I read the recent editorial opposing TPUSA’s presence on campus with concern and disappointment. While it raises important themes such as unity, civil discourse, and Baylor’s Christian mission, it ultimately relies on broad characterizations of TPUSA that do not hold up under closer scrutiny.

Criticisms directed at TPUSA accuse the organization of “provocation” or creating a “spectacle.” These claims are reinforced by short viral clips rather than engagement with the organization’s actual ideologies. When judgments form this way, people risk oversimplifying complex viewpoints and reducing TPUSA and its supporters to an out-of-context viral clip.

A commitment to civil discourse requires more than some fragile balance. It requires a willingness to engage ideas that are contested and, at times, uncomfortable. Calling a perspective “divisive” is not a sufficient reason to exclude it from campus dialogue. It is precisely those perspectives that deserve examination. Universities exist to test ideas openly, not to preemptively filter them.

Concern about imbalanced political representation seems similarly misplaced. If Baylor seeks a wider range of viewpoints, the solution is not to restrict participation but to expand it. Limiting certain voices on the basis of perceived “imbalance” only narrows the conversation further and risks creating an intellectual one-sidedness the editorial warns against. If there is a lack of representation, it should be addressed through a call for greater inclusion, not selective exclusion.

Finally, hosting a speaker should not be confused with endorsing them. A university demonstrates confidence in its mission not by avoiding contested ideas, but by allowing them to be examined and challenged in an open forum. Within a Christian educational context, this reflects a commitment to truth-seeking rather than a retreat from it.

My message to those against the presence of ideological opposition at Baylor is this: if Baylor is to remain a place of genuine learning, it must prioritize engagement over assumption and dialogue over dismissal. Silence between parties and people leads to the demonization of not just opposing viewpoints but the people who hold them. And when people stop talking, that is when violence happens.

Freedom of open discourse is what Charlie Kirk stood and died for. This is what I will stand for, for both Republicans and Democrats alike.

“I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” – Voltaire

Sincerely,

Julia Tardy