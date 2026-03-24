Taking off the rose-colored glasses

By Alyssa Meyers | Photographer

Children look at the world with blind optimism, yet have little knowledge of its reality. As time passes, they begin to ask questions but are sometimes shielded from the truth. The theme of protecting a child’s naivety and innocence is recurring in our society and something we cling to.

We, as kids, trust our parents and family to guide us, teach values and keep us safe. We tend not to question what is right or wrong or question things. This could be out of trust, fear of consequences or simply not knowing any better. As we grow older, we begin to formulate our own opinions and question some decisions. However, a dependence on our parents for advice and knowledge remains.

Every day, we lose a small piece of our childlike naivety. Whether we see it or not, we learn, grow and develop as our own person with our own perspective. We begin to see the harsher realities of life and understand the cruel nature of the world we live in.

When we get to this point, the rosy-colored filter begins to wear off, and things become a little more black-and-white.

Growing up is not easy. As a matter of fact, it’s hard, especially when it comes to family.

Our family does what they think is best for us. But, when those rose-colored glasses come off, sometimes not everything looks as happy and healthy as we once thought. We may see the ugly truths of broken relationships and the dishonesty, abuse, manipulation or toxicity that surrounds them.

But it’s so hard to distance ourselves. It’s hard to walk away.

Family is important, and familial love is an unconditional bond. I am not undermining that fact.

But I think it’s OK to reevaluate certain relationships, especially when there is hurt. It’s OK to not believe everything your parents believe. It’s OK to challenge and question them. You cannot let yourself dwell on these changes or resent your past self. This is a cognitive shift that’s necessary.

Growing up is a blessing and a curse. We become our own individual, develop our own set of values and experience the freedom we so deeply desire. However, when we do grow up, we abandon our naivety and innocence and begin to see everything in a more raw, unfiltered view.