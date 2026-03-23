What Baylor students are listening to

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

From indie to folk, Baylor students have a wide range of genres of interest in recently released music. While some students enjoy the country influence of Texas music, others appreciate a more West Coast pop sound.

Plano senior Andrew Parks said that his taste in music is often influenced by Christian storytelling.

“I’m a big Mumford and Sons fan,” Parks said. “They actually just came out with two albums in the last two years. The one they released last month was ‘Prizefighter,’ which has lots of songs. I’ve been listening to it pretty much nonstop.”

Parks enjoyed their old music as well, saying their new music has a similar feel, but noticeable differences.

“It feels more mature,” Parks said. “Like they’ve changed their perspective. One of the things I really like about them is that their music has Christian themes in them … Even if they’re not specific references, some of the things I hear I think, ‘Wow, that reminds me of my relationship with God.'”

Another artist Parks enjoys, who is more in line with his usual taste in music, is jazz artist Emma Nissen, who weaves predominantly Christian themes into her songs.

Another genre popular among Baylor students is indie pop.

“Borderline” by Tame Impala is Spring sophomore Joel Thute’s current favorite song.

“The drums and bass in the song create this groove that just makes it easy to sing to or hum to, so I really do love the song,” Thute said.

Thute said his appreciation for the song comes from its ability to keep him in the present moment, entrancing him in a sonic state of hypnosis.

“It is quite different from my usual taste of jazz music, but over the last year or so, I’ve expanded my taste a lot,” Thute said.

Baylor students select music that makes their lives more enjoyable, helping them focus on the moment or refocus on their core values.

For a Texas school like Baylor, country music remains another popular choice for students, reflecting the Southern musical tradition.

“If I Didn’t Know You” by the Red Clay Strays is a country song that Ingleside sophomore Avery Muschenheim has been loving.

“I love how it’s not overproduced, and it sounds kind of gritty, which makes the lyrics feel honest,” Muschenheim said.

The Red Clay Strays are a relatively new band, having released their debut album, “Moment of Truth,” in 2022. “Wondering Why,” likely the band’s most well-known song, ended up going viral, winding up in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.