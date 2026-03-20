Truett Seminary hosts free women’s pop-up boutique

By Ryan Vasquez | Reporter

Truett Seminary hosted a women’s pop-up boutique on Friday, where students came to shop an assortment of donated clothes, shoes and accessories at no cost.

Truett Director of Academic Services Jo Ann Reinowski organized the annual event. Reinowski said she utilized the Lilly Endowment, a grant Truett received to promote financial wellness in ministry. According to Reinowski, the event demonstrated Biblical principles, emphasizing generosity and giving.

“I would say, for me personally, it kind of connects back to the principles of our financial wellness program, like this idea of holding loosely to our material possessions and like finding ways that we can bless others with our possessions and then also having generosity of spirit,” Reinowski said.

Students and faculty donated tables full of clothes and accessories, making the boutique free to shoppers. Students browsed and took home new pieces for their wardrobes. Many faculty donate business casual attire, giving students access to professional clothing for interviews.

“People can come and maybe refresh their wardrobe without having to spend a lot of money because a lot of students are on a budget,” Reinowski said. “Since some of the donations are from staff and faculty and professional people, sometimes people can find professional things.”

For Reinowski, the event placed special emphasis on serving international students and inviting them to the event.

“This year, we especially were trying to get the message out to the international student population,” Reinowski said. “A lot of times, international students come [and] they don’t have as many clothes.”

Some students spoke at the event, including discussing how clothing and fashion are not just material possessions, but representations of oneself.

Ana Peña, Truett coordinator of enrollment management, also spoke, giving her unique perspective as an international student from Honduras.

“Clothing is a reminder that there is this sweetness and love for being different, from having home in your heart here, and it’s a reminder of the people and places that make us who we are,” Peña said.

Peña said her fashion style changed since moving to the U.S., while still keeping parts of her own culture. On Thursday evening, she wore earrings made from Honduran pine trees, the national tree of Honduras.

“The biggest takeaway I want is [that] doing ministry can be something fun and creative,” Reinowski said. “Let’s use our gifts and creativity to do ministry in a way that reaches others that they maybe traditionally wouldn’t have thought about.”