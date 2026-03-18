Faith does not require an audience

By Abby Roper | Broadcast Reporter

At Baylor, faith is very visible almost everywhere you look.

It’s present in chapel sections, in organized campus worship events and even online in interactions like Instagram captions, stories and posts that highlight outward expressions of faith. For many students coming to Baylor, faith is a reason they choose this campus as home, and it’s part of what makes Baylor so unique.

However, this visibility can also create a subtle pressure, especially for students who feel they must walk and express their faith in a certain way to fit in.

With the many campus-wide opportunities to gather and worship, how people express faith can seem louder, more expressive and more public.

Baylor prides itself on being an institution rooted in faith, with a mission statement that emphasizes the goal “to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.”

As a result, various organizations and events have formed, such as FM72. The event is a 72-hour worship and prayer gathering that takes place each spring semester, a reflection of how deeply faith is embedded in campus life.

While events like this are so meaningful, they can unintentionally create an idea that someone’s beliefs should be visible through time in the prayer tent or by showing up every night of the event.

For students unfamiliar with this kind of faith culture, it can be intimidating and cause them to wonder if they have been expressing their faith in the way that is accepted.

The faith can at times feel performative, like something needs to be posted or shared in order for it to feel tangible.

After three years at Baylor, I have realized that the expression of faith looks different for everyone. The idea formed that faith doesn’t have to be loud to feel genuine.

As a freshman, I had my doubts about my own faith practices when comparing them to the broader campus culture. I dove into big spiritual events, and while they were beneficial to my walk, there is no need to fit yourself into a mold.

Some of the most meaningful moments and parts of being a believer happen in the quiet moments with God that no one else sees. Time spent with God in prayer, or showing God’s love without posting it or recording it, is just as important as publicly declaring it.

Events like FM72 can hold powerful moments of shared community, but faith itself isn’t measured by visibility and the presence of onlookers.

Growing in belief and faith is a different journey for everyone. Being surrounded by a strong faith culture at Baylor is such a gift, but I urge anyone coming into Baylor to know that this expression of faith can look different for everyone.

For students who feel like their faith is a little quieter than what they see around them, that is okay. Faith in God doesn’t need an audience to be real. You have an audience of one.