Is the divide between Democrats and Republicans irreparable?

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

The first election with a direct contest between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party occurred in 1856. Sure, there were disagreements at that time, but the political divide between Americans today is scary. By no means am I saying that we can’t debate politics and disagree with one another — that’s the beauty of democracy — but when disagreements turn to hostility and create divisions that harm communities, the problem starts to become far more threatening.

The division we observe today in politics is no longer limited to political leaders; it has infested our communities, workplaces and homes, causing separation and familial issues that shouldn’t exist. I’m aware it is not just Americans who disagree with one another, but it has become especially distrustful, resentful and fearful in this country. This division, although politically relevant, is socially hazardous.

In a 2020 National Library of Medicine article, Bolane Olaniran and Indi Williams examine the manner in which social media disrupts democratic dialogue. They conclude that social media has been accused of promoting hostility and uncivil discourse. Democratic dialogue must always be civil, not defined by division and outrage.

Social media is a cruel place, especially for politics. Most political videos on social media are negative and aggressive. It is almost impossible to watch a post without both sides attacking each other. The comment section is filled with nasty comments and hurtful memes. The common issues being discussed are Immigration and Customs Enforcement, health care, gun control and the president. Good conflict is a necessity for a democracy. However, the way it is done on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and X is concerning.

A 2024 University of Michigan News article reports that repeated exposure to online anger directed at politics is a catalyst for cynicism among the public. This is not necessarily a result of the politics themselves, but rather a product of the overall tone and level of anger present on the internet.

The division and cynicism experienced today might not be driven by values that are irreconcilable. They might be driven by the media, fundraising, and electoral incentives, but that’s not the problem. The problem is that our system is designed to produce controversy.

A 2024 PBS NewsHour segment demonstrates how misinformation and extremist ideas are being amplified through digital media. This provides an argument that polarization is not necessarily a natural feature of democracy, but is being significantly amplified by the nature of social media.

This is a cause for concern because it is rooted in a democratic sense of belonging. When Americans don’t see their fellow citizens as political opponents but as a moral threat, this is a major step toward the destruction of unity among American citizens. Trust in institutions is diminished, political violence is more easily justified and compromise is gone.

Debate is a good part of a democracy; division without trust is not. If we cannot find a shared ground, we are not talking about a political problem, but something far worse.

Americans cannot accept political division as permanent. Citizens must listen to one another, engage in respectful debate and put democracy ahead of party loyalty if the country hopes to repair the divide.