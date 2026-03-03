Reign Coffee Company spreads kindness, delicious coffee

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

In 2023, Hallie Bullard’s passion for coffee and longtime dream became a reality when she officially opened Reign Coffee Company, located at 10214 China Spring Road Suite 100. Recently, Reign Coffee began serving coffee from 7 a.m. to noon daily at Slow Rise Slice House, an event they call “Reign on the River.”

“Reign Coffee not only has delicious coffee, but great atmosphere as well,” Oklahoma City sophomore Jay Abbott said. “The chill music, comfortable outdoor seating and peaceful view of the Brazos makes it a perfect study spot.”

Bullard’s inspiration for opening Reign Coffee came when she was on maternity leave from her job as a physical therapist.

“Reign is actually my eldest daughter’s middle name,” Bullard said. “She was kind of the inspiration behind this, because it gave me time off to consider, ‘Oh, we could actually do this.'”

Bullard had always enjoyed trying different coffee shops and wanted a place to take her family without having to drive so far into Waco.

“Everyone loves to gather around coffee,” Bullard said, “I started looking online, and my husband and I started praying about it.”

Their menu includes a range of items, including teas, lemonades and, recently, dirty sodas.

Bullard said the goal was to create a place where people feel comfortable and welcome, even if they don’t know that much about coffee. Community is central to Reign Coffee’s mission, and what truly sets them apart from other coffee companies.

“I love the ability of coffee to bring people together who you wouldn’t necessarily think would be together,” Bullard said. “For me, I don’t even have to really consume the coffee. I can just walk in the shop and see the aesthetic, and be like, I’m a happier person.”

One of the most important aspects of Reign Coffee’s community is fostered by the baristas.

“They truly just radiate, ‘I love to be here,'” Bullard said. “People can tell when they walk in the shop that they love to be here. It’s not just a job. No matter how many recipes I create, the baristas are who you’re seeing every day.”

The goal is for people to walk away feeling seen, welcomed and respected, without being rushed.

Bullard discussed how willing people in the coffee community are to share their knowledge and love of coffee, emphasizing that the nature of the coffee industry is more collaborative than competitive.

“I feel like one thing that doesn’t get enough recognition in the coffee world is that you can always reach out whenever you have a question,” Bullard said. “Like with help looking at your equipment, or whatever. That’s kind of the neat little thing within the community, from what I’ve seen.”

One of Bullard’s favorite parts of owning Reign has been meeting the locals.

“There’s many people who I consider very close friends now that I met through the coffee shop and would probably not have met them otherwise,” Bullard said.

When asked what advice she would give to young people with dreams of opening their own business, or even a coffee shop, Bullard said the Lord is the one who qualifies us for dreams that might seem impossible to achieve on our own.

“If the Lord is calling you to it, you don’t have to be qualified,” Bullard said. “He’s going to qualify you for the task that he has given to you. And if the Lord called you to do something, then all you have to do is step out in faith and obedience that he’s going to provide a way for you to do that.”