Late-game rally lifts Tarleton State over Baylor 6-5

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh got the ball rolling for Tarleton State, trailing 5-4.

First baseman Cage McCloud ripped a line drive into left field to drive in the tying run and advance the leading run to third base. Then shortstop Ike Shirey laid down a bunt down the first base line to drive in Carson Lorch and take a 6-5 lead.

The Texans’ two-run seventh proved to be the difference as Baylor (6-6) fell to Tarleton State (7-5) on Tuesday night, 6-5.

The Bears started the matchup by scoring in the first inning for the seventh time in the first 12 games. They led off with a walk and three hit batters in the top of the first, driving in the first run. Redshirt freshman infielder Brytton Clements drove in sophomore infielder Cade Dodson on a sacrifice fly to center field to give his team a 2-0 lead.

The Texans answered back in the third with a two-run single and a run on a wild pitch from junior right-handed pitcher Charlie Atkinson.

Baylor saw an opportunity to swing the door open in the following half inning. The bases were loaded with one out. Freshman outfielder Bo Caraway tied the game at three with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Redshirt junior infielder Travis Sanders (2-for-4, RBI) laced a ball right to the Tarleton State second baseman, who could not handle the one-hopper and allowed Clements to score, giving the Bears a 4-3 lead.

Redshirt senior first baseman Tyce Armstrong blasted his team-leading fifth home run over the left-field wall to extend Baylor’s advantage to 5-3.

Tarleton State catcher Brady Englett sent a ball into right center field to score Shirey from second base to close the gap to one run. The Texans finished the rally with the final two runs in the seventh.

Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Cayden Baker started on the mound for the Bears, going two scoreless innings. Senior right-hander Grayson Murry went the longest out of Baylor’s five arms, allowing one run across three frames.

Tuesday night marks the third straight loss for the Bears after dropping the final two games of the Bruce Bolt College Classic. They’ll return to action this weekend with a three-game series against Air Force (3-8) at Baylor Ballpark. Games will be streamed on ESPN+.