What to Do in Waco: Feb. 27 – March 5

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

From lesser-known hidden gems to Waco staples, the upcoming week of events features a variety of music, acting, trivia and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for something to do with friends or family, or simply on your own, here’s a list of upcoming things to do in Waco.

Fossil Friday | Feb. 27 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $10 children’s admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

The Wilder Blue | Feb. 28 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $25.75 General admission | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

“9 to 5: The Musical” | Feb. 13 – March 1 | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24.50 – $27.50 | Take a trip to the Waco Civic Theatre to watch “9 to 5: The Musical,” starring Waco singer Holly Tucker. From music to high-energy acting, this show is a great place to bring a friend or parent!

“If These Walls Could Talk” Gallery Talk | Feb. 28 | 12-1 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St. | Free | Join poster collector Larry Cartmell for a community talk exploring the history behind his exhibition, “If These Walls Could Talk.”

Monday Night Trivia | March 2 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.

Music Bingo | March 4 | 7-8:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free | Wind down your Wednesday evening by joining in on a night of unique, fun bingo.