Baylor’s Freshmen Action Team creates space, support for first-year African American students and beyond

By Chloe Wilson | Intern

Lift every voice and sing.

Those four words have become embedded in what is commonly known as the “Black National Anthem,” a hymn of persistence, liberty and community. Those same ideals find themselves ever-present in Baylor’s Freshman Action Team.

Beginning with the initiative to bring a voice to Black Baylor freshmen, the Black Student Union’s subdivisional organization, Freshman Action Team, is open to all and encourages students to join, collaborate and, most importantly, build relationships with fellow peers that will translate outside of club meeting times.

F.A.T., as it is affectionately called, is a place where both the members and the leaders within the team can work in tandem to learn about discipline, networking and personal development.

F.A.T. sets itself up to support and guide first-year students toward success in their college community through mentoring, service and social events.

The leading forces of this organization — the executive board — host a driven and apt group of freshmen who focus on the well-being of their members and the impact the organization has on the entire Baylor institution.

Little Elm freshman Henry Obele, treasurer for the organization, was drawn into the team not only for its community engagement but also because it gave him the initiative to “step up” in his personal and professional life.

“I wanted to start building discipline and leadership early instead of waiting until junior or senior year,” Obele said. “F.A.T. gave me the space to grow confidently while staying rooted in who I am.”

As an organization specifically focused on the development and interactions within the freshman class, F.A.T. ensures that these Baylor newcomers have the space to engage with the institution in productive ways.

Additionally, the organization focuses on providing fun, unique events rooted in community outreach and relationship building.

Along with Obele, Keller freshman Akira Piquant has been heavily involved in planning and participating in the organization’s events thus far, especially their recent “Pop the Balloon” event.

“So far, I’ve really enjoyed planning our kickoff event, where we hosted a ‘Pop the Balloon’ social,” Piquant said. “The turnout was huge, and it came out even better than I expected. It was a great way to set the tone for the rest of our events this semester.”

As the public relations chair for the board, Piquant’s responsibilities lie in social media. Oftentimes, she is in charge of event promotion for F.A.T. and other multicultural organizations, as well as flyer creation.

Her dedication to this position is rooted in the continually growing relationships she’s built with other members of the organization, namely those on the board with her.

“Working with my peers is always enjoyable,” Piquant said. “I already knew most of the board members from last semester, so this semester we’ve been able to grow closer and get to know each other on a deeper level.”

Houston freshman Duro Dina III, the standing president of F.A.T., also shares in the appreciation for their premiere event and, looking ahead, is excited for the powderpuff game in March.

In addition to his satisfaction with their events, Dina is also proud of the type of community being built within this organization, attributing most of its success to the fresh new energy brought by this latest freshman class.

“This freshman class is special on every level, and we’re here to make lasting change across campus — not just in BSU or F.A.T., but throughout Baylor,” Dina said. “We want to bring people together from all backgrounds, create a real community and be the group that convinces incoming freshmen to get involved and give our organization a chance.”

As the semester continues to ramp up, Dina, Obele and Piquant — along with their peers on the executive board and within the organization — advise future students to step outside their comfort zones, learn how to act in the present and not be afraid to show their personalities.

For more information about the organization and its upcoming events, visit the Instagram page: @baylorfat1.