Waco’s Got Talent 2026 intertwines creativity, community

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

As families and friends waited at the front of the Performing Arts Community Center Saturday evening, David Corkill, going on his second year of managing Waco’s Got Talent, motivated performers ranging from young to old.

According to Corkill, all he wants is for his performers to enjoy themselves out there, no matter who wins.

“The ability to perform, the ability to be creative, to do their thing and not be scared, and just know that everybody is there and doing their thing,” Corkill said. “The talent is amazing, young and old. They can do anything they want if they set their mind to it.”

The show started packed to the brim, with an audience enjoying concession snacks while the nine performers were brought onto stage to be introduced as Corkill explained the show’s schedule.

There were three judges. Instead of one go-around, each contestant had two performances, with the first performer going last in the second round and vice versa.

Singer Keely Knight started the night off. This was Knight’s first time performing onstage for the PACC, where, according to her, she wanted to set an example.

“I honestly wanted to do something that is fun for me,” Knight said. “My family always sings, I usually sing in the house. I typically sing in the shower now, so I decided we got to do something. I knew the PACC from something they had last year. I channeled that [singing] because of my daughter. She’s seven and honestly, I want her to do brave things too.”

For some, this was a first-time performance that showcased many hidden talents in the Waco community. For others like Buggy Hall, the winner of last year’s debut with her ballet dancing, stage presence came naturally.

According to Buggy’s father, David Hall, the family is always there supporting Buggy through every performance.

“She has all the talent,” David said. “I just support her. This is my baby, we’re doing whatever she does.”

Buggy came to perform as a celebration of her previous win of Waco’s Got Talent’s first performance. This time, she did not compete but performed during the interlude between rounds.

After two rounds of performances, the show ended with Floetic Desire taking first place for her poetry slam showcase during the first round, followed by a rap and dance that included her young child on stage.

The winner received $250 in PACC credits and a debut at next year’s talent show.

The audience gave a standing ovation as each contestant had a moment to shout out their family. Some contestants even spoke about Corkill himself for his pivotal role in holding the PACC together and inspiring them to pursue their passions.

“Anybody can perform, everybody has talent, we have shows every weekend,” Corkill said. “We have classes, workshops, events, performances for all ages.”