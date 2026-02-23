Review: Trompo King is welcome addition for near-campus dining

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer, Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

The Trompo King, a new Mexican restaurant near campus, has opened its doors just a month after its predecessor, The Mix, closed. After construction that rivaled Caesar’s crossing of the Rhine, our social media editor, Sophia, and I (Josh) gave the spot a try last week.

The verdict is good news for Baylor students: The Trompo King serves delicious Mexican food with affordability and availability, making it a great addition to the campus area.

We arrived during Friday’s lunch rush. Six of the restaurant’s seven tables were full. The Trompo King might be unknown to most Baylor students so far, but we were encouraged to see a solid stream of business.

Before ordering our main dishes, we tried the free chips. I was impressed that alongside their salsa, the chips also came with guacamole.

The chips were thick, crispy and lightly seasoned, making them great vehicles for the two free sauces. The salsa was served warm, smooth and creamy — almost the consistency of tomato soup. But the seasoning was nice, and the mild spice added flavor. The guacamole is a great complement to the salsa — served cool, with chunks of onion and a splash of lime.

For a drink, we tried the horchata, one of The Trompo King’s many Mexican drinks. This was probably the best horchata I have had. It was sweet, refreshing and well-balanced by the cinnamon. But what impressed me most was how creamy this drink was. I’ve tried dairy-free horchata, and this one seemed to have either milk or condensed milk — maybe not the best news for the lactose intolerant, but it made the drink much tastier.

For lunch, I ordered four tacos: asada, barbacoa, chorizo and the namesake trompo, which is al pastor pork slowly cooked on a rotating spit.

The asada taco — probably the best proxy for overall quality in a Mexican restaurant — was solid. The meat was well cooked and moist, with a unique blend of seasoning that gave it a very faint breakfast sausage flavor. I would get this one again.

Chorizo and barbacoa are not my usual taco orders, but I wanted to try them. I wasn’t reformed with a new love for either of these meats, but I’m confident that fans of barbacoa and chorizo will be satisfied. Like the carne asada, these tacos were well-cooked and seasoned.

But the star of my lunch was the trompo taco. The meat was firmer than typical al pastor, but the flavor was far richer. And alongside the onions and cilantro that top each taco, the trompo taco comes with small chunks of pineapple, which contrast nicely with the savory pork. The Trompo King certainly lives up to its name with this taco. When I stop by again, I’ll definitely order a few of these.

Sophia, The Lariat’s resident vegetarian, ordered the cheese enchilada. Here’s what she had to say about her lunch and the meatless options:

The cheese enchilada was topped with a red sauce, shredded lettuce and extra cheese. It came with a side of Spanish rice, beans and guacamole. The red sauce brought bright flavor and complemented the mild cheese well.

Given that it was one of the few vegetarian options on the menu, it was disappointing to see the beans came with bacon. And while the dish was tasty, it is certainly not a light meal one might eat between classes.

We did notice some customers around us ordering food items without meat, which is a nice option. However, a few more light and explicitly meatless options could go a long way on the menu.

Prices for everything were reasonable. Tacos cost $2.50, horchata was $5 and the cheese enchilada was $10, while most other dishes (burritos, meat plates, tortas and more) ranged between $10 to $15. Adding in the free guacamole, this is as budget-friendly as it gets.

The only issue I had with the prices is that the figures aren’t shown on the menu, and I only knew what I was paying once I checked out at the register. It sounds like prices will be added as the final touches are completed.

Thankfully, The Trompo King’s prices were more than fair, and this blind buying didn’t bite me. The total for the two of us was only $27.

Regarding timing, The Trompo King is open until 2 a.m. on weekends. The late-night availability makes it a perfect option for a midnight snack when out with friends, but it’s also a walkable dinner spot for students.

Overall, The Trompo King checks the biggest boxes for college students: great food, affordable prices and all-day availability. I can definitely see myself stopping by again, whether it be for lunch between classes, or for dinner when I want something close.