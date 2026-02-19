Students behind Sing

Chloe Wilson | Intern

Sequins, choreography and months of late-night rehearsals are coming together once again as Baylor University prepares for one of its most anticipated student traditions: All-University Sing.

Sing is produced by Baylor’s Student Productions Committee, a student-led programming board that plans and coordinates several major campus events.

The committee’s mission centers on inspiring creativity, fostering leadership and maintaining the excellence of long-standing Baylor traditions through student-driven productions.

La Quinta, Calif., senior Jenna French describes the tasks as anything from working with the individual Sing chairs, attending the open stages, tech rehearsals and shows to keeping each of their organizations on top of deadlines and submissions.

“As a student producer specifically, I typically dedicate anywhere from four to 12 hours a week in the spring amidst all the Waco Hall rehearsals, meetings with chairs, student production meetings, and any outside rehearsals I am invited to,” French said.

French’s work with Kappa Omega Tau and Delta Delta Delta has proved both engaging and exciting, as she has learned to grapple with the differences between working with a fraternity and a sorority.

“Being a producer for a group of boys always lends itself to goofy situations,” French said. “For example, having to cut the bottom six inches off all of the pants and teaching a boy how to sew a button back on.”

Members of the committee work behind the scenes to guide participating organizations through rehearsals, logistics and performance preparation. From managing schedules and contracts to ensuring productions meet technical requirements, student producers play a key role in bringing each act to life.

La Mesa, Calif., senior Giavanna Russo has also been involved in Sing as a student producer, working to help make the Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Chi act an amazing addition to this year’s performance.

“Working with Zeta and Sigma Chi has been really fun,” Russo said. “Their chairs are incredible and care about the show a lot … I think that they know our goals are the same, and so we are all able to work towards making their act the best it can be.”

For many students, participation in Sing becomes a defining part of their Baylor experience. The production offers opportunities not only for performers but also for students interested in leadership, stage management and event planning.

“Being a student producer entails helping your assigned student organization get their vision for their Sing act onto Waco Hall’s stage,” Russo said. “Our goal is for them to make Pigskin — or even better — to place.”

Beyond the spectacle onstage, organizers say Sing reflects the broader Baylor community by bringing together students from different organizations and backgrounds to celebrate creativity and teamwork.

“Whether it was brainstorming with the Zeta and Sigma Chi chairs, bringing the Alpha Phi act to life or getting the KOTs excited to bring back their act from last year, I have made so many friends through this process that I am so grateful to have been able to work with them all,” Russo said.