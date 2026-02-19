First time Sing participants learn unexpected life lessons beyond the stage

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Under the bright stage lights and carefully guarded themes, first-time All-University Sing participants at Baylor discover newfound excitement and appreciation for performing arts.

For Coppell junior Emma Thurman, stepping into the world of Sing rehearsals meant placing herself into an unfamiliar role.

“I was a little worried going into it because I don’t really dance that much,” Thurman said. “I was nervous that I was going to make a fool of myself on stage.”

Like many Sing participants, Thurman came from an athletic background rather than a performing arts one. But as rehearsals progressed, her uncertainty began to fade, replaced by confidence built through repetition and encouragement from student leaders and fellow participants.

“The Sing chairs have just been so awesome,” Thurman said. “If you’re getting something wrong, they’re like, ‘Let’s figure out why and then let’s just work until we get it.’”

Sing requires weeks of preparation, with students balancing evening rehearsals alongside academic and personal responsibilities. For Thurman, the experience forced her to rethink how she managed her time to balance productivity and self-care.

“It’s been a learning curve,” Thurman said. “Educationally, it has taught me how to balance my time better, being intentional with where I’m putting my time and making sure I can focus on everything I need to do.”

Findlay, Ohio, sophomore Jackson Zinna said he witnessed similar growth among his fraternity brothers, many of whom had never performed on stage before and were nervous about the process.

Zinna, who participated in orchestra and competitive show choir in high school, said he recognized the anxiety of his fellow performers as they prepared for the first tech run on stage. Tech runs on stage remove the safety nets such as mirrors and music recordings and replace them with a sea of potential audience members and live instrumentation.

“When you remove those mirrors, it’s really difficult,” Zinna said. “Now it’s just the dark abyss of the audience. That’s when it settles in, and you realize how much focus it takes.”

He said many participants developed an appreciation for performing arts after experiencing the physical and mental demands firsthand.

“You have to have the dance be muscle memory so you can focus on singing,” Zinna said. “I think there is a newfound respect because they realize how much work actually goes into it.”

Aside from learning routines, Thurman said that Sing also provided something she hadn’t expected: a creative outlet.

“It’s given me an opportunity to express my creativity,” Thurman said. “I think that’s so important, especially for younger kids. There are other things besides sports and academics where you can find your passions.”

Both students said the experience strengthened their appreciation for arts education and emphasized its importance for personal and creative development.

“I think it is probably one of the most important things,” Zinna said. “You work hours and hours on something, and then you get to go on stage and do it. There’s nothing like the feeling of knowing all that hard work paid off.”

Beyond individual growth, Sing has also strengthened relationships among participants. Long rehearsals and shared challenges created opportunities for students to bond through shared struggle and success.

“I’m doing it with so many of my best friends, and we just really get to experience it together,” Thurman said. “It’s been so great for my friendships.”

Zinna said the collaborative nature of Sing creates a sense of accountability and teamwork similar to athletics.

“We’re all here, and it’s a team effort,” Zinna said. “Without everyone working together and uplifting each other, it’s not going to work on stage.”

As performance night approaches, nervousness is giving way to anticipation for both students. After months of secrecy, rehearsals and preparation, they are ready to share their work with an audience.

“I’m super excited,” Thurman said. “We finally get to go on stage with our costumes and just have a good time.”