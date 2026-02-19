All-University Sing: community, connections and traditions

Savannah Ford is a Journalism major from Mission Viejo, California, and a transfer student from Saddleback College, where she earned her associates degree in Communications. While at Saddleback, she was a cheerleader and scholar-athlete, blending school spirit with determination and drive. Savannah is passionate about reporting, writing, and telling stories that inform and inspire. After graduation, she hopes to become a news anchor and use journalism to make a meaningful impact.