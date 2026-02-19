All-University Sing: community, connections and traditions

Baylor’s annual SING tradition’s opening night was thursday, bringing student organizations to the stage for one of the university’s biggest performances of the year. LTVN’s Savannah Ford takes the stage.
Savannah Ford is a Journalism major from Mission Viejo, California, and a transfer student from Saddleback College, where she earned her associates degree in Communications. While at Saddleback, she was a cheerleader and scholar-athlete, blending school spirit with determination and drive. Savannah is passionate about reporting, writing, and telling stories that inform and inspire. After graduation, she hopes to become a news anchor and use journalism to make a meaningful impact.