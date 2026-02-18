What lessons can we learn from Lindsey Vonn?

By The Editorial Board

The Olympics have been underway for some time now, and if you have been keeping up with the coverage, you will have seen the world’s most fit and capable athletes sledding, skating and skiing to victory; however, many people don’t realize the blood, sweat, tears and sacrifice that athletes go through to compete at the highest level. What we often don’t realize is that there are multiple life lessons we can learn from these top-level athletes.

One story from the games really drove this point home: Lindsey Vonn, a downhill skier for Team USA and gold medalist, sustained a brutal injury while competing in her event.

According to an article by USA Today, “Vonn hooked the fourth gate with her right arm, which sent her spinning and hurtling into the hard, packed snow. She tumbled end over end several times before coming to a stop.”

After being airlifted to a hospital in Treviso, Italy, Vonn told the world about her injury in an Instagram post on Feb. 9: “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.” Vonn continued, “Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix the problem.”

First, we need to embrace taking risks rather than running away from them. It is all too easy to remain comfortable and stagnant, but risk-taking is what makes people grow and develop. Vonn encapsulated this idea perfectly as she closed out her Feb. 9 post with, “Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying.”

In her case, despite previous injuries and her Olympic “retirement” in 2019, she chose to compete, considering the risks of strapping two skis to her feet and barreling down a hill at 80 mph.

This example and mantra demonstrate to us that playing it safe can lead to a life of unfulfilled potential and unanswered questions. For us, this means we should apply the same level of boldness and courage to our everyday lives and decisions. Switching majors to follow your passion despite what others might believe, joining that club you were on the fence about or finally asking that one person out on a date is not only possible but OK. The key to successful risk-taking is thorough preparation and calculation.

Most of all, it’s important to realize that risk means vulnerability and sometimes putting yourself on display.

With all of that being said, pursuing your dreams and being an overachiever are commendable pursuits that we encourage, but it is also important to take a step back and recognize when the risk becomes too severe, especially when pursuing your dreams becomes detrimental to your physical and mental health, which, to be clear, is not a sacrifice anyone should make. It is OK to stop and reevaluate, especially if continuing can cause more harm.

While Vonn’s determination and resilience is truly something to behold, it also serves as a reminder that taking a step back, even if it feels bad in the moment, can pay dividends in the future.

Clearly, Vonn did not get the result that she wanted; however, she stated, “I have no regrets. Standing at the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having the chance to win was a victory in and of itself.”

By embracing calculated risks like Vonn, we can open doors to personal growth and opportunities that were not previously available.

Another lesson we can take away from Vonn’s injury is resilience. Based on recent posts and interviews, Vonn is already looking ahead to her treatment and recovery, rather than letting her injury bog her down. We can all take something away from this lesson, whether you didn’t get the job you wanted, are dealing with health issues or are struggling in your relationship.

It is important to remember that resilience isn’t about ignoring your issues and pain; rather, it is about acknowledging them and moving on to bigger and better things. Of course, that is easier said than done; to apply this idea, it is important to see your struggles and challenges as temporary setbacks rather than full-blown defeat.

By working hard to build resilience, we can not only survive but also thrive through hardship and come out stronger and better than we were before, turning those temporary setbacks into stepping stones to greater success — and maybe even Olympic gold.

Finally, Vonn teaches us to prioritize effort over the outcome.

Even when it seemed like all hope was lost for Vonn, she affirmed in her post that the act of standing at the gate, starting her run and competing was victory enough. So chase your dreams, work hard and most importantly, don’t let small hurdles stop you from taking risks and excelling. Life is hard sometimes, but the courage to stand at that starting gate is all it takes to start your next adventure.