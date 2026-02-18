To fight imposter syndrome, shift your perspective

By Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

I am no stranger to imposter syndrome.

After spending my fall semester in Washington, D.C., working as a young professional in the public policy space, I often found myself discouraged. I was surrounded by students who were far more versed in political philosophy and history. I was often the only South Asian in the room or involved in many discussions, fostering the notion that I didn’t belong. Additionally, I had no established connections in the field, making me feel like I wasn’t going to succeed. I felt like I wasn’t smart enough, I didn’t belong and that I wasn’t going to succeed.

I often buried myself in self-doubt, convincing myself that I simply had imposter syndrome and there was no way out of the hole I was in. It wasn’t until my mentor pointed out I had fallen into the trap of imposter syndrome that

Center for Teaching and Learning, imposter phenomenon — more commonly known as imposter syndrome — was first coined in 1978 by psychologists Suzanne Imes and Pauline Rode Clance to describe the inner voice of uncertainty that second-guesses every decision you make.

It’s the creeping sense of self-doubt that tells you that you are not smart enough or capable, even before you begin. The paralyzing wave of insecurity and hesitation that overanalyzes everything and magnifies potential mistakes. According to Psychology Today, the impostor phenomenon affects up to 70% of adults at some point in their lives and is more common in women, especially women in marginalized groups.

It’s so easy to diagnose ourselves with imposter syndrome and not find a cure.

The problem of identifying with imposter syndrome is that once we attach the label to ourselves, it can become part of our identity. This problem makes it harder to let go of this perception or see ourselves any differently. This mindset can prevent us from utilizing our greatest potential.

Instead of using imposter syndrome as a blanket explanation for our anxiety, we should start asking what we are really feeling and why. Why do I feel anxious? What is causing me to doubt myself? Why do I feel like I am not good enough? Maybe it’s your lack of experience in a new space. Maybe it’s the crushing weight of perfectionism. Maybe it’s unresolved trauma that shapes how we see ourselves. Everyone experiences imposter syndrome differently and will have different ways of breaking free from it.

When we take the time to understand the root of our feelings, we shift from labeling ourselves as the problem to identifying what we need to grow.

It wasn’t until I began to see how much of my insecurity was rooted not in incapability but in the false negative narrative I was repeating to myself that I could thrive as a young professional. I learned that my insecurities stem from discouragement from friends and family to pursue a career in public policy and from a lack of knowledge of political philosophy. Once I identified these sources, I could address them. I sought out mentorship from South Asian leaders in the public policy space, read a lot of political philosophy and, most importantly, challenged the lie that I wasn’t good enough.

Sometimes, you can’t change your environment, but you can definitely change how you respond to it. That shift can make all the difference.