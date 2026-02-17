Waco Symphony closes classical season with ‘Stellar, Sterling & Beethoven 5’

By Camille Kelly | Reporter

Waco Symphony Orchestra is sweeping the curtains open for one last classical concert of the season that blends one of the most famous compositions in history, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, with other stellar works from both modern and classical pieces.

The orchestra’s production of “Stellar, Sterling & Beethoven 5” will feature Sterling Elliott, cellist and the winner of the 2019 National Sphinx Competition, for this performance at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 in Waco Hall.

Student tickets are $14, and general admission prices vary by seating. The concert will be located at Waco Hall.

“Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is such an iconic, famous work, and any chance to hear it live is very special because it is a very difficult piece, on a technical level, for the orchestra, but it is also absolutely so exciting for the audience,” Waco Symphony Music Director and Conductor Lawrence Loh said.

Loh said this will be the most famous music featured on the Symphony’s program. Loh is also excited for guest performer Elliott.

“Sterling Elliott is such a phenomenal cellist, Loh said. “I’ve worked with him two times already, and every time it’s been amazing. I’ve actually done this concerto with him. He has so much charisma that you know going out there with his cello immediately, it’s going to be an amazing performance.”

The concert not only features world-renowned musicians like Sterling Elliott but also some of Baylor’s own music students.

Waco freshman Lydia Gravagne will be a cellist performing within the orchestra through the Waco Symphony’s fellows’ program.

Through the program, student musicians can also make connections in the industry through preconcert meetings with the visiting soloist.

Gravagne said she is looking forward to speaking with Elliott, a fellow cellist who has been successful at an age not far from her own.

“As a cellist, I’m looking forward to the cello concerto a lot,” Gravagne said. “It’s pretty rare that we get to see a master work like that performed for cello. It’s a piece that I’m very familiar with as a cellist, and I know that it’s insanely difficult.”

McKinney graduate student Katie Cox is another member of the Waco Symphony Orchestra Fellows Program. Cox has been part of the orchestra since her sophomore year of undergraduate school and looks forward to continuing her craft as a violinist.

“You have a little bit of a foot in the door to the professional world through this internship program,” Cox said. “I feel like it gives you an edge and a better understanding of how professional symphony life works, from rehearsal schedules to the preparation that’s needed.”

Cox said it is hard work balancing both the symphony and her school, however all she is learning builds to her degree.

“It’s the best learning experience because you have the comfort of still being in school while getting all of these professional experiences,” Cox said. “So, by the time you’re ready to graduate and enter the big world of orchestra auditions, you already have this foundation laid out.”

According to Loh, classical concerts now have to be versatile to gain attention, which is why this concert will embrace three different styles that the musicians on stage must handle fluently.

Loh also said he hopes Baylor students will come, as they are often the loudest during applause.

“The Waco Symphony loves students,” Cox said. “We love when students come, we love when they engage with us. Whether just coming to the concert and clapping up a storm for us … or going to the preconcert talks and exploring music. We want to give back to the campus that lovingly lets us play on it.”

Cox said that she hopes Baylor students take advantage of having a professional orchestra just a 10-minute walk from their dorms and come to relax.

“It’s a big honor and blessing to be a part of the Waco Symphony organization,” Cox said. “Sometimes you cannot put an emotion into words, but the music will speak it for you, and I think anyone can relate to that experience.”

According to Cox, the variety of music makes the show accessible to audiences.

“I love being able to be in that moment always and being able to provide that for others,” Cox said. “Music is God’s way of moving sometimes. So, I think it’s a really great thing that he has given us the gift and the ability to practice, to hone those skills, and to be able to bless people with it.”