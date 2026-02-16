Professional pianist brings Juilliard background to Baylor performance

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

On Monday, professional pianist Oliver Jia performed a collection of pieces both inspirational and emotional. With music degrees from the University of Michigan, Yale University and the Juilliard School, where he made his debut at Carnegie Hall as an undergrad student performing as a soloist with the Juilliard Orchestra.

Jia currently serves as Klipsch Artist-in-Residence and Chair of Piano at the University of Central Arkansas.

The set for the night’s performance was composed of “Brahms’ Op. 119 intermezzi,” a set of variations by Czerny, and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” which is inspired by several real-life paintings by Viktor Hartmann, a dear friend of Mussorgsky, who based each movement off a different piece of artwork, some of which are now lost.

“These are all works I’ve been familiar with for years,” Jia said. “The individual selections fit together well.”

While Jia was mesmerizing as a performer and artist, the concert experience alone was deeply engaging and beautiful.

“I thought the first piece was really, really beautiful, and the last one was very energetic and had a lot of passion to it,” Houston sophomore Susannah Reavis said. “I thought he was really versatile and could play both really well. It seemed like he played with a lot soul.”

When preparing for performances, Jia typically combines full run-throughs with detailed work.

“As these are all familiar works, I review them on a consistent basis in the days leading up to my recital,” Jia said. “I also run through pieces for close acquaintances — one finds that such experiences help tremendously.”

He emphasized the importance of finding one’s own musical voice when reflecting on the wisdom he gained from his own musical journey.

“Having studied at some of the most prestigious music institutions in the world, one learns from an early age that it is imperative to find your own interpretation, backed up by educated and responsible musicianship,” Jia said. “Your musical voice needs to be special; you are not special. Coming to terms with such a realization is a necessity for any professional musician.”

Aside from performing, Jia has extensive experience influencing the next generation of students, having served as a piano teacher for two decades.

“It is not something one can ever be prepared enough for, especially while still in school,” Jia said. “You find yourself maximizing time utilization in the utmost manner of efficiency; you learn to handle pupils from all backgrounds.”

Jia said that some of his most rewarding moments as a teacher are during his students’ graduation recitals, knowing that he has provided an enjoyable, educational experience while they pursue their degrees.

When asked for advice to students considering pursuing music, Jia said the ups and downs of being an artist are risky, but the reward is well worth the struggle.

“This profession can be a wonderful life, if you can make it,” Jia said. “Being involved in classical music as a lifetime commitment can be incredibly enriching. That being said, one should be prepared for unimaginable sacrifices along the journey.”

Due to the travel involved with his career, Jia said that he “has been quite involved in the frequent flyer lifestyle,” traveling places, meeting individuals from all walks of life and organizing gatherings.

“Often, long-term friendships are formed, and such experiences truly broaden one’s horizons,” Jia said.

Some of Jia’s additional pastimes include playing chess (of the Western variety) when he can find time for it, or enjoying time in Sweden, his childhood home, where he holds dual citizenship.

Ultimately, Jia said everyone must take accountability for their own success, as he has.

“There are no guarantees, so know what you are getting into,” Jia said. “At the end of the day, we are all ultimately responsible for our own lives — not our parents, not our partners, not our country, only ourselves.”