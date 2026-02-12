Baylor plans weather cancellations well in advance, university officials say

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

After icy roads and freezing temperatures swept through Waco, Baylor students waited for one update: will campus be shut down? As the possibility of more winter storms or a shift to tornado season approaches, Baylor officials confirmed that monitoring weather conditions begins long before they arrive.

Baylor officials said weather-related closures are based on preparation, constant monitoring and coordination with agencies across the state.

The recent snow and ice storm raised questions from Baylor’s students and faculty about how cancellation decisions are made and who makes the final call. Severe weather decisions are not made by just one person, said George Nunez, director of emergency management.

The university begins planning well before dangerous weather arrives.

“For us at Baylor, winter does not start in the winter,” Nunez said. “It actually starts off in the fall.”

Nunez said emergency planning meetings begin in the fall with campus departments and community partners to review plans, supplies and resources. The goal is to ensure the university is prepared before hazardous conditions develop.

“Baylor University (‘University’) may change campus operations due to hazardous weather conditions, natural or manmade emergencies, or other incidents and will disseminate information regarding an official delay or closing of campus operations to faculty, staff, students, contractors, volunteers, and visitors through official university communications,” Baylor’s Emergency and Incident Policy Statement reads.

When forecasts indicate possible weather threats, emergency management increases monitoring efforts. Baylor works closely with the National Weather Service and several other weather companies.

Communication and weather tracking with other agencies begin seven to 10 days before the storm, according to DJ Rodman, assistant vice president for Public Safety and Security.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum,” Rodman said. “We gather information from a variety of resources.”

Baylor gathers information from multiple sources, including the National Weather Service, Waco and McLennan County emergency management, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and transportation officials.

The university uses that information to evaluate road conditions, sidewalks, buildings and travel safety for students, faculty and staff. Forecasts are only one part of the decision-making process.

“If you had someone from the National Weather Service that was accurate 100% of the time, they would be the most in-demand person in the world,” Rodman said.

Weather forecasts are one major piece, but officials also consider road and bridge temperatures, precipitation type, electrical power concerns and how conditions might affect campus operations.

Once the forecast shows high confidence in inclement weather, Baylor sends out an initial message, designed to encourage preparation before conditions become dangerous.

Baylor’s major concern during weather emergencies is the “Four P’s” — people, pets, plants and pipes. Early communication gives students time to buy supplies and protect their living spaces.

“We got our messaging started off before the storm rolled into town … making sure that everything from their plants, pipes and pets were taken care,” Nunez said.



Although Baylor’s primary focus during weather events is on Waco and Baylor’s campus, the safety of students and faculty who commute is still important.

“We are taking that into consideration because there could be negative impacts,” Rodman said. “Canceling classes really isn’t necessary anymore because of the online option.”

As the seasons change, the threat of severe storms and tornadoes is growing.

Baylor’s severe weather plans for this also. Baylor Public Safety monitors weather conditions 24/7 and maintains partnerships with the National Weather Service year-round.

The university tests its outdoor warning system, commonly known as tornado sirens, along with its Baylor Alert emergency notification system on the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m.

“It’s not just on campus, but also the city of Waco and the county,” Nunez said. “Everyone tests their sirens at the same time. So when there would be a tornado, we would be able to sound the sirens, be all in sync as to alerting our community.”

As severe weather remains possible throughout the year, Rodman encourages students to rely on Baylor communications and be aware of upcoming weather. Although the goal is to be fully operational as a university, safety is always the main priority, Rodman said.