Baylor moves to remote learning Monday, Tuesday amid winter weather conditions

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

As the snow and ice persists, Baylor announced another day of virtual instruction Monday afternoon.

After below-freezing temperatures, sleet and snowfall, Baylor shifted to remote classes Monday, citing hazardous conditions and a regard for overall safety. Baylor announced remote instruction would continue to Tuesday, marking yet another moment where technology has redefined college experiences.

Baylor sent out three emails: one preparing students for what to expect during the upcoming inclement weather and two more solidifying decisions to move to online instruction Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Waco was under an extreme cold warning until Tuesday at 9 a.m. The site notes that there should be no further precipitation; however, students should be wary of icy roads, wind chills and low temperatures.

Rylee Robertson, a senior university scholar from Fort Worth, said she is grateful for Baylor’s decision to move towards online learning, as it prioritizes the safety of the entire campus.

Robertson said she is grateful to the Baylor Police Department, who checked on her and her neighbors overnight — contributing to her feeling of security.

“I woke up this morning and saw them pouring salt outside our door because it was getting so icy that someone could slip and fall, so they are taking precautions,” Robertson said.

Waverly, Neb., freshman Jonah Muench added on to this regard for campus safety by noting his gratitude toward his professors and Baylor as a whole.

“I think they’ve been very forward — a lot of professors talked about it on Friday, even just saying what would happen if we would get the weather that they’re saying,” Muench said. “And then, they sent the email today, obviously, so I feel like they’re pretty on top of things which I appreciate.”

While many students appreciate Baylor’s decision to suspend in-person classes, some have expressed frustration with the choice of continued instruction online.

“Honestly, I was a little bit disappointed in the fact that when I was a kid getting snow, especially living in Texas my whole life, school was always canceled,” Robertson said. “It’s [about] having that snow day to build community with friends and have fun with friends.”

The rise of remote learning in a technological age has marked a shift in “snow days.” Rather than spending the day building a snowman, students will find themselves sitting at their computer participating in a virtual class, or using the time to complete coursework.

Muench notes that the move towards remote instruction, while less than a full cancelation, does provide him with some more free time.

“I would say it definitely reduces my stress because it’s less time I have to put into it, just because I don’t have to account for going to class and everything. So I can just hop on the computer and get going,” Muench said.