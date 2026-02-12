Baylor Flowers prepares for Valentine’s Day rush

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for florists, and a local business located off La Salle Avenue is working overtime to make sure every bouquet is ready on time.

“It’s kinda like our Super Bowl,” Baylor Flowers owner Kim McMorrough said. “Normal day, 25 to 30 deliveries, and Valentine’s, 200-plus if we can accommodate.”

As orders continue to pour in, the florists work around the clock cutting stems and wrapping arrangements.

For everything to run smoothly, every role plays a key part during the holiday rush.

“Teamwork is definitely super important,” Baylor Flowers manager Lauren Parther said. “If everyone’s on the same page it really helps a lot and we have a great team and we’re really lucky everyone works together really well.”

Behind the scenes every order is carefully organized and checked before heading out for delivery. With hundreds of arrangements to prepare, communication and coordination keep the operation running smoothly.

“It takes months of planning,” McMorrough said. “We try to plan as early as the summer when it’s slower, but then December, when we have our little Christmas break, that’s when it really starts.”

With Valentine’s just around the corner, Baylor Flowers continues preparing for one of its biggest sales of the year, helping students and the Waco area share love, one bouquet at a time.