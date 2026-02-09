5 films to cure your seasonal depression

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Cinema is the ultimate cure for many things: sadness, heartbreak, grief and even seasonal depression. From cult classics to deep cuts, a good movie is the quickest way to raise your spirits and console the lonely.

​As the winter months continue, your favorite media is essential for making up what we are lacking in vitamin D. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh or a late-night cry, here is a list of five films to cure your seasonal depression. While each pick is from a different genre and era, all of them are bound to help raise your spirits.

​“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

This unbeatable coming-of-age classic is the perfect film to accompany you on a gloomy winter’s day. From an unbeatable cast to a staple soundtrack, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a must for your winter binge list.

​“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” perfectly encapsulates growing pains, something every college student knows all too well. If we are being honest, we have probably all cried to this film, promised ourselves we would never watch it again and then inevitably watched it again.

​This film has a soothing, melancholy quality, similar to the winter months. Add this movie to the top of your winter film watch list if you’re looking for a good cry.

​“The Hunger Games” series

​With the anticipated release of the “Sunrise on the Reaping” film, now is a perfect time to rewatch “The Hunger Games” franchise. Let’s face it, we were all gripped by the conundrum of choosing between Gale and Peeta; however, we’ve matured, and everyone knows the correct answer now — Peeta.

​Take a day to binge-watch the early-2010s dystopian series that captivated viewers across the U.S.

​“Little Miss Sunshine”

While this isn’t exactly a heart-warmer, the film’s storyline about a dysfunctional family that piles into a Volkswagen bus to support their daughter’s dreams of competing in a pageant is the perfect watch for a winter night in.

​Sure, this film is a bit more of an eclectic pick, but its original storyline is unbeatable, and with stars like Steve Carell and Abigail Breslin, you won’t be disappointed. When watching this film, be prepared for slightly off-center humor and unconventional character flaws; it’s what makes it a great watch to cure your seasonal depression.

​“The Great Gatsby”

An all-around unbeatable film, “The Great Gatsby” is a perfect watch for any season, but especially winter. The beautiful cinematography and genius soundtrack make for a wonderful, pleasant watch that reminds you of sun, color and love.

​Everything is perfect about this film, from the costumes to the acting and the soundtrack; it surpasses expectations in every category. The perfect film to cheer you up and lift your spirits.

​“Zootopia”

There is no shame in enjoying animated films — especially ones with as much cinematic je ne sais quoi as “Zootopia.” It’s 1 hour and 48 minutes of clever, cute and fun, and at the end, that is all you need to cure seasonal depression.