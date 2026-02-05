What to Do in Waco: Feb. 6 – 12

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As we kick off our first full weekend in February, a multitude of events are set to fill the calendar. From fossils to a farmers market, there is something for everyone happening in Waco. So grab your friends and prepare for a schedule of music, entertainment and art.

Fossil Friday | Feb. 6 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $10 admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

If These Walls Could Talk | Feb. 6 | 6-9 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Join Art Center Waco as it presents its opening reception event for its “If These Walls Could Talk” exhibition. The collection features Larry Cartmell’s 50-year poster collection, which includes posters from ZZ Top, Janice Joplin, Woodstock and more.

“A Night at the Movies” Wind Ensemble Concert | Feb. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | Free admission | Whether you’re looking for some last-minute CAE credits or want to indulge in Baylor’s top-notch music school, the “A Night at The Movies” concert will feature an array of pieces bound to leave audiences in awe. From “Wicked” to “Back to the Future,” this concert will bring together talent and pop culture in one.

Hunger Games LIVE! | Feb. 7 | 7-10 p.m. | The PACC, 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150 | $12.50 tickets | The PACC is bringing a night of fully improvised Dungeons & Dragons-style Hunger Games event hosted by The Roll Players Improv Troupe. If you’re looking for something unique, this is your pick. From comedy to drama, this show will bring a spectacle of entertainment to your evening.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 7 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Silverada | Feb. 7 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $27.82 General admission tickets | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Monday Night Trivia | Feb. 9 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add in an element of trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.